Brazil versus Peru Kickoff Time, How to Watch on TV and Online at Copa America 2021

At the Copa America for the second year in a row, Brazil and Peru will play twice in the span of a few weeks. The Seleço defeated Peru 5-0 in the group stages two years ago before overcoming the same opponent 3-1 in the final.

The two teams will meet in the inaugural Copa America semifinal on Monday night, just over three weeks after Brazil defeated Peru 4-0 on June 17 with to goals from Alex Sandro, Neymar, Everton, and Richarlison.

Brazil beat Chile in the quarterfinals on Friday thanks to a solitary goal from Paquetá, keeping alive their hopes of winning back-to-back Copa Americas on home soil.

The tournament was originally planned to be hosted by Argentina and Colombia, but was switched to Brazil only two weeks before it began after the two countries were revoked of their hosting rights due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and civil turmoil.

Because of the coronavirus, the competition was held behind closed doors, but Brazil has not showed that it has missed its typically ardent followers.

Tite’s (full name Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, Brazil national coach) men have scored 11 goals in five games and allowed only twice, but they will be without star striker Gabriel Jesus on Monday after the Manchester City front was sent off against Chile.

Peru will also be without a vital player, attacker André Carrillo, who was sent off in a thrilling quarterfinal against Paraguay.

Despite playing practically the entire second half with an additional man until Carrillo’s dismissal, La Blanquirroja fell behind after just 11 minutes and twice surrendered a one-goal advantage.

After conceding a last-minute equalizer, the match ended 3-3, with Peru finally winning in a penalty shootout.

Peru has now conceded 10 goals in five games, and Brazil should have too much firepower for their opponents even without Gabriel Jesus.

At the same time, as crushing as the loss in the group stages was, it was also Peru’s sole loss in the tournament thus far. This is a condensed version of the information.