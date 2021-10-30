Braves pitchers confound Astros to take a commanding lead in the World Series.

Atlanta’s Ian Anderson and four relievers combined to allow only two hits as the Braves blanked the Houston Astros 2-0 on Friday to take the World Series lead.

Anderson pitched five no-hit innings in the World Series, becoming the first rookie pitcher to do it since 1912, as the Braves took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, which resumes in Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday.

Anderson stated, “It was something extraordinary, something you dream about.” “The crowd was very into it, and I felt like I was getting a kick out of it.” Anderson has a 1.26 earned-run average in eight career postseason starts, which ranks second all-time.

“I’m not sure what it is about the playoffs,” Anderson explained. “It elevates my pitching to a whole new level.” The 23-year-old right-hander from the United States struck out four batters while walking three. He threw 39 of his 76 deliveries for strikes.

However, he was withdrawn by Braves manager Brian Snitker, who must handle pitchers with caution after star Charlie Morton injured his leg in game one.

Anderson stated, “It was fine.” “Obviously, you want to stay out there, but I have complete faith in Snit and the bullpen guys.” I have complete faith in their abilities.

“Those people will get us to where we need to go.”

A.J. Minter of the Braves befuddled a Houston lineup that was hitting.

In the sixth inning, Luke Jackson struck out 276 batters and held the Astros hitless in the seventh.

In the eighth inning, though, Atlanta left-hander Tyler Matzek’s no-hitter bid was shattered when pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz singled to left center.

Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees in the 1956 World Series and Roy Halladay’s no-hitter for Philadelphia in 2010 are the only no-hitters in MLB playoff history.

A club had not gone hitless through seven innings of a World Series game since the 1967 St. Louis Cardinals.

“We didn’t threaten very often,” said Dusty Baker, the Astros’ manager. “However, when you shut us down, our guys usually bounce back the next night and play a tremendous game.” I sincerely hope that history repeats itself.” Matzek had to hold on with Atlanta clinging to a 1-0 lead as Jose Siri came in as a pinch runner, swiped second base, and advanced to third on a throwing error by Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

"I came in a little sloppy," Matzek said. "For the boys, I wanted to turn it on." I didn't want to disappoint the boys. We put in so much effort."