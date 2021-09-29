BRAVE CF Set To Return To Russia With Pro FC Collaboration, According To MMA News.

The Bahrain-based BRAVE Combat Federation continues to make significant progress, and it appears that a November event is in the works.

After kicking off the year with BRAVE CF 46 in Russia, the organization has announced that it will return to the nation on November 6 for BRAVE CF 55, in collaboration with local club Pro FC.

Although details are scant, it has been announced that it would take place in Rostov On Don, a city in Russia’s southern region that hosted the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The protagonists for the BRAVE CF 55 combat are yet to be revealed. However, given how early it is, there is reason to anticipate that the card will have some big names.

Several elite Russian fighters are expected to compete under the BRAVE CF banner. Among those on the list are Eldar Eldarov, the reigning super lightweight champion, Ali Bagautinov, Roman Bogatov, Kasum Kasumov, Ikram Aliskerov, Alexander Keshtov, Velimurad Alkhasov, and Gamzat Magomedov.

In the next weeks, more information should become available.

The organization recently wrapped up BRAVE CF 54, which included a grudge bout between Ahmed Amir and Amin Ayoub. The lightweight title was won by the former by unanimous decision.