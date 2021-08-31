BRAVE CF Lightweight Champion Defends Title Against Arch-Nemesis, according to MMA News.

On September 25th, BRAVE CF lightweight champion Amin Ayoub will defend his title against Ahmed Amir at BRAVE CF 54 in Konin, Poland.

This is a long-awaited clash that was originally scheduled to take place in April at BRAVE CF 50, according to the promotion.

After Amir was forced to withdraw due to a neck and shoulder ailment, the planned Ayoub vs. Amir fight was canceled. The arch-rivals will now get the opportunity to finally meet and settle the score.

The rivalry between the two MMA fighters has been well-documented. They’ve been sniping at each other on social media and in interviews, which is a fantastic build-up to the main event.

Since April 2018, Ayoub hasn’t lost a game. He has won eight of his previous ten fights, earning him the lightweight championship. In November 2020, he won the belt by defeating Cleiton Silva at BRAVE CF 44.

In April, the Frenchman took on Mashrabjon Ruziboev in place of the injured Amir. Despite the short notice, he won by unanimous decision.

Amir is coming off of a two-fight winning streak. In December 2019, he forced Yousef Wehbe to submit at BRAVE CF 33, and in September 2020, he outpointed Cian Cowley at BRAVE CF 41.

More fights for BRAVE CF 54 are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

“Fans can expect another action-packed fight night in Poland after the triumph of BRAVE CF 53 in Kazakhstan. The top European fighters will be present at BRAVE CF 54. BRAVE CF will once again show off the depth of its team and provide supporters with an exciting night to look forward to,” said BRAVE CF matchmaker Gustavo Firmino.

However, Poland’s native fighters Marcin “Bomba” Bandel and Ewelina Wozniak may be tapped to compete at the forthcoming event.

Both were just signed by BRAVE CF, and are growing and potential young talents who should help the team advance.

Bandel has a 19-7-1 overall record and a lot of bout experience.

Wozniak, on the other hand, is regarded as Poland’s best female pound-for-pound fighter and is ranked No. 4 in Eastern Europe. She has a perfect 5-0 record.