BRAVE CF Has Achieved One Goal That UFC President Dana White Has Set For Himself.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) introduced mixed martial arts (MMA) to the sporting world in 1993. (UFC).

The Las Vegas-based promotion’s journey to being regarded as the purest sport known to man hasn’t been simple because it experienced so much hostility in its early days, even being compared to human cockfighting due to its lack of rules.

MMA, however, found a home after working with government authorities and other regulating organizations in each state in the United States, and would go on to become one of the most popular sports in the world today.

From its inception to the present, the UFC has hosted over 500 events, assisting in the development of legendary fighters such as Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Tito Ortiz, Georges St-Pierre, Randy Couture, and Chuck Liddell, as well as fan favorites like Clay Guida, Chris Leben, Mark Hunt, Roy Nelson, and Diego Sanchez.

Despite their numerous accomplishments, the UFC has yet to visit the vast continent of Africa.

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, stated to the media following last weekend’s UFC 265 event that hosting a card in Africa has always been a dream of his.

“If everything goes as planned, I’d love to fight in Africa. To tell you the truth, I’ve dreamed of doing [a fight card]in Africa my entire life. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. Yes, that will be a significant one, and that will be another watershed point in my life,” he remarked.

Some of the promotion’s top competitors have come from the region, including heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, and welterweight powerhouse Kamaru Usman.

When asked about one of his prominent tattoos, Adesanya informed Ozy, “I branded my chest with my bloodline.” “When you look at my breast, you can see where I’m from: Africa’s wonderful continent and Nigeria’s great country.”

Since its debut in 2011, ONE Championship has yet to venture outside of Asia, but the Singapore-based promotion has been hinting about a card in the United States for some time.

However, one prominent MMA organization, BRAVE Combat Federation, has been able to break through in the African region.

So far, the Bahrain-based outfit has held three events across the region: one in Morocco in August 2018 and two more in South Africa in December 2018 and 2019.

