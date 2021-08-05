BRAVE CF, based in the Middle East, is nominated for Best Promotion at the World MMA Awards.

A prestigious award-giving organisation in the sport of mixed martial arts has nominated BRAVE Combat Federation for a major prize (MMA).

The Bahrain-based organization has been nominated for Best Promotion of the Year at the 13th Annual World MMA Awards by Fighters Only Magazine, dubbed “the bible of MMA.”

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Bellator MMA, Legacy Fighting Alliance, and UAE Warriors join BRAVE CF in this category.

However, competitor organizations such as ONE Championship and the Professional Fighters League were left off of the list, which was compiled by a panel of industry experts for the publication.

BRAVE CF has been quite active in holding shows all over the world since its inception in 2016, visiting 23 different nations in just five years. Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Mexico, India, Pakistan, Colombia, Romania, South Africa, Morocco, Jordan, Indonesia, and the Philippines are among the countries on the list.

The strategic expansion of BRAVE CF may be attributed to its unique business model, which focuses on the promotion of MMA in each location by developing an environment that will educate athletic commissions about the sport while also providing a platform for prospective athletes to polish their art.

“The MMA industry can’t start talking about who’s the biggest on social media.” This is amusing because it may be enhanced in a variety of ways. It has nothing to do with true commercial success,” said Mohammed Shahid, president of BRAVE CF, who is one of five candidates for the Leading Man of the Year award, alongside Dana White of the UFC, MMA manager Ed Soares, IMMAF chief Densign White, and Bellator’s Scott Coker.

“In the MMA markets, true business success is dependent on action, on making starts rather than bringing already-made stars and on-ground presence wherever you go. That’s how it’s done in the corporate world. Those are valid comparative points.”

As a result, local and indigenous talents like Eldar Eldarov, Abdisalam Kubanychbek, Muhammad Mokaev, Jarrah Al-Silawi, Mohammad Fakhreddine, Mohammed Said Maalem, Abdoul Abdouraguimov, and Amin Ayoub benefited greatly from the promotion.

“Without a doubt, we have the best scouting program in the world.” That’s because we connect with MMA fans all over the world, as well as gyms, national federations, and everyone else involved in the sport. That’s how you find the treasures we have,” Shahid explained.

BRAVE CF has been quite busy this year, holding fight cards and raising its name as an MMA company in Europe.