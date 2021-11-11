BRAVE CF Announces Serbia Card For The End Of 2021.

BRAVE Combat Federation, based in the Middle East, is breaking new ground in the mixed martial arts (MMA) industry by announcing that it would stage its first major event in Serbia.

On December 18, BRAVE CF 56 will take place in Belgrade, Serbia’s capital city, in conjunction with Serbia’s local promotion, the MMA League of Serbia.

The Eastern European country is no stranger to the presence of BRAVE CF, having hosted past “Road to BRAVE” tournaments, which aim to highlight some of the best indigenous talent.

Along with Serbia, the promotion will make its debut in South Korea in January 2022 with its own “Road to BRAVE” event, as part of its overall goal of developing a fully global MMA ecosystem.

Three live events are planned for the Deutschland in 2022, which will spotlight Germany’s top performers.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa founded the Bahrain-based organization in 2016 with the intention of creating an MMA ecosystem that fosters a love for the sport.

Since then, BRAVE CF has also stated that it intends to develop a FIFA-style league system around the world.

As of right now, no fights for BRAVE CF 56 have been announced, but official confirmation is expected in the coming weeks.

BRAVE CF has had a strong year, resulting in a nomination for Best Promotion of the Year at the 13th Annual MMA Awards, where it beat out other renowned organizations such as ONE Championship and the Professional Fighters League.

The promotion’s latest news comes only days after BRAVE CF 55 in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, when Ali Bagautinov defeated Velimurad Alkhasov to go to the finals of the Flyweight World Title Tournament.

