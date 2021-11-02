BRAVE CF, a Middle East-based MMA team, will debut in South Korea in 2022.

BRAVE Combat Federation, located in Bahrain, continues to push the envelope by announcing the promotion’s first-ever card in South Korea, dubbed “Road to BRAVE: South Korea.”

The “Road to BRAVE” series aims to grow the local mixed martial arts (MMA) scene while also presenting the greatest talent the host country has to offer in the hopes of being invited to join the promotion later on.

It will be held in collaboration with the Beast Championship Federation of Australia, with some of the victors receiving a slot on a future BRAVE CF card.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa founded BRAVE CF in 2016 and has stayed faithful to its global expansion goals.

The organization, which holds a variety of live events in countries such as Russia, Sweden, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Philippines, and Italy, is looking to hire additional talent from across the world.

It’s also been suggested that the organization intends to facilitate this expansion by establishing a club system similar to what FIFA has done for international football.

“MMA, along with football, is one of the most popular sports in the world. In late September, Valeria Lang, the promotion’s COO, stated, “It needs a sports structure that helps the industry reach its potential around the world, and BNL (BRAVE National League) will be that solution.”

The organization was nominated for Best Promotion of the Year at the prestigious 13th annual World MMA Awards, held by Fighters Only Magazine, for their contributions to the sport and gradual ascent to popularity.

The potential of BRAVE CF is just increasing as the group plans live events in Germany in April 2022 and another “Road to BRAVE” event in an undisclosed region.

On Saturday, November 6, the business will stage an event in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, featuring Ali Bagautinov and Jose “Shorty” Torres battling for the BRAVE CF Flyweight World Title Tournament semifinal.

The live event in South Korea will undoubtedly provide BRAVE CF a much-needed boost in the Asian region, as they show no signs of slowing down.

On January 8, 2022, the Road to BRAVE: South Korea will take place.