In a dramatic and chaotic 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, Morocco’s Brahim Díaz saw his crucial penalty saved after a stoppage filled with protests, delays, and confusion, allowing Senegal to seize control and claim the lead in extra time with a stunning strike by Pape Gueye.

Penalty Miss, Protests, and Stoppage Time Drama

The stage was set for an unforgettable contest in Rabat, as Morocco faced Senegal in a final brimming with anticipation. Díaz, who had been instrumental in Morocco’s journey to the final, entered as the tournament’s top scorer, with five goals. His performances had ignited hope among Moroccan fans for a historic victory on home soil.

Senegal, meanwhile, were led by their talismanic star, Sadio Mané, whose leadership had guided the team through a disciplined and tactically sound tournament. As both sides squared off, the match was a tense affair, with neither able to break the deadlock after 90 minutes. But the final moments of regular time were charged with drama that would overshadow the tactical battle.

As the clock ticked down, Morocco thought they had grabbed the winner when a header found the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed after a foul on Achraf Hakimi. The decision sparked outrage from the Senegalese side, but what followed was even more chaotic.

In the 114th minute, after a Moroccan corner, Díaz was awarded a penalty following a VAR review of a challenge from Senegal’s El Hadji Malick Diouf. This decision sent Senegal’s players into fury, with coach Pape Thiaw ordering his team off the pitch. For over 15 minutes, the game was halted as players argued with officials, and tempers flared in the stands. A steward was reportedly injured during the unrest among the Senegalese supporters.

When play resumed, all eyes turned to Díaz, whose penalty would either solidify his hero status or deliver a crushing blow. With the weight of the nation on his shoulders, Díaz opted for a panenka—a delicate chip aimed at the center of the goal. However, Senegal’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, known for his calm composure under pressure, read the attempt perfectly, catching the ball and extinguishing Morocco’s hopes of sealing victory.

The stadium fell silent as Díaz stood at the spot, visibly crushed by the magnitude of his miss. His teammates rushed to console him, but the damage was done, and the match was sent into extra time.

Senegal Seize Momentum in Extra Time

In extra time, Senegal quickly capitalized on their reprieve. Just four minutes into the added period, Villarreal’s Pape Gueye fired a stunning left-footed shot into the top corner, putting Senegal 1-0 ahead and sending their bench into raptures. Morocco, meanwhile, were left reeling as the weight of Díaz’s miss hung heavily over them.

As the final whistle approached, Díaz was substituted, walking off the pitch with his face buried in his hands, the enormity of his penalty miss weighing heavily on his shoulders. For many, it was a heartbreaking contrast to his earlier brilliance throughout the tournament.

Despite the defeat, Díaz’s contributions to Morocco’s remarkable tournament run cannot be overstated. His decision to switch international allegiance from Spain to Morocco had been vindicated by his performances, and pundits still maintain that his efforts should not be forgotten, despite the final’s painful end.

Senegal’s victory, marked by Gueye’s decisive strike and Mendy’s composed penalty save, was a testament to their resilience and leadership, particularly from Mané, who played a pivotal role in ensuring his teammates returned to the field during the stoppage. The chaotic scenes and drama will be remembered as one of the most unpredictable finals in AFCON history, a game that reminded fans of the beautiful game’s volatile and thrilling nature.