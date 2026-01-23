Braga Embraces Title Pressure as Celtic Eyes Redemption in Tynecastle Clash

Claudio Braga has dismissed the pressure of leading Hearts through a title challenge, calling it “easy” to manage despite the mounting expectations. With the Jambos at the top of the Premiership for nearly four months, critics who doubted their title credentials early on have been silenced. Hearts have taken maximum points both home and away from Glasgow’s top clubs, strengthening their claim as legitimate contenders.

As Celtic prepares to visit Tynecastle on Sunday, the champions come armed with managerial expertise in the form of Martin O’Neill, after parting ways with the ill-fated Wilfried Nancy. With Hearts missing key figures like captain and top scorer Lawrence Shankland, along with midfielders Cammy Devlin and Beni Baninigime, the clash will serve as a true test for Derek McInnes’ squad.

Pressure and Expectations at Tynecastle

Despite the absence of vital players, Braga, who netted in December’s 2-0 victory at Parkhead, remains confident. The forward, known for his upbeat attitude, insists that while the title race brings its pressures, it’s much easier to handle from the top of the table than from the bottom.

“It’s a good pressure but it’s something that we try not to think about,” Braga told Sky Sports. “We just try to take it game by game. That’s the most important.” With Hearts in the midst of an unexpected title chase, Braga believes that everything is possible. Reflecting on his own journey—from playing in Norway’s second tier to starring in the Premiership—he emphasized his belief in the team’s ability to overcome adversity.

“I would never have expected to come to a club like Hearts after being in the second league in Norway,” he added. “So that’s the answer; everything is possible.” With a large, talented squad and a passionate home crowd behind them, Braga is optimistic about their prospects for Sunday’s match and beyond.

As the Premiership’s season draws on, Hearts will continue to face challenges, but with Braga leading the charge and a growing belief in their abilities, the Jambos are not backing down from their title ambitions.