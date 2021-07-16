Brady Risked His Health For Another Super Bowl; The NFL Is Silent On The Revelation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady has shown no signs of slowing down, and the latest reports reveal that he is as tough as they come.

However, at his age, it may be counterproductive.

According to new reports, the five-time Super Bowl MVP defied the odds by choosing to stay with the Buccaneers and win his sixth Super Bowl title.

At Super Bowl 55, the 43-year-old assisted Tampa Bay in defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady, though, played with a ruptured MCL in his left knee, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

He suffered the injury while still playing for the New England Patriots in the 2019 NFL season.

Brady had knee surgery in February to correct it.

When it comes to the severity of the rupture, NFL insider Ian Rapoport says it was far worse than most people imagined.

According to sources, it was a fully torn MCL that necessitated surgery following the Bucs’ Super Bowl 55 victory.

Despite the risks associated with the injury, it’s now unclear how the Bucs were unaware of its severity.

But, based on Brady’s performance in his first season with the Buccaneers, most people didn’t notice. Last season, he threw for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

The NFL has declined to comment on yet another Brady-related infringement, but the disclosure raises concerns about the league’s lack of transparency, which might cause big issues in the future.

It proves that it would take a lot to keep Brady from playing professional football.

In a previous column, NFL reporter Matt Maiocco discussed how Brady will go to any length to prove that he is capable of being the top quarterback in the league.

“He’s built to play quarterback in the NFL. He’s taken every precaution he can think of to be the best he can be. Everything has to do with his food and exercise practices. When Maiocco participated on the Sports For All PH podcast last July 4, he commented, “He is possibly the most competitive guy who has ever stepped on a field.”