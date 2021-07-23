Brady Ellison’s Men’s Archery Team Aims For Something Never Done Before

The men’s recurve team finals in archery were one of the most exciting and must-see events at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. On that particular day, the American squad shot about as well as any team could. The South Koreans fared little better.

The South Koreans were near-perfect despite a performance that America’s Brady Ellison described as “darn good” that day.

Ellison, Jake Kiminski, and Zach Garrett of the United States won team silver, matching their performance at the 2012 Olympics, when they lost to Italy in the gold medal round.

The Americans are now favorites to return to the medal round at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. There will be no background crowd noise this time. Only the men with their bows and arrows were present.

This year’s trio, which includes Ellison, Jacob Wukie, and Jack Williams, is the first American group to each shoot a 680 in qualification. However, they aren’t the only Olympic squad to do so.

According to Ellison, it will require a combination of luck and years of honing their art and honing their skills.

Ellison, who won individual bronze in Rio and is currently the world’s top-ranked archer, compared shooting archery to professional gambling. “What you’re doing requires a great deal of luck. You can have a tremendous hand and yet lose in poker. You can shoot well and still lose at archery.”

That’s what happened in the 2016 Rio Olympic team finals.

Ellison was still playing despite some persistent injuries at the time. After those Games, he experienced trouble with his fingers and needed knee surgery. That was before he and his Slovenian archer wife Toja welcomed their first kid into the world. Now that he’s older, calmer, and wiser, he’ll compete in his fourth Olympic Games.

Ellison, who has a more laid-back approach than he did before to Rio, added, “I think as you get older, you get more comfortable.” “As you get older, you start to notice the little things.”

Even as the world’s best archer with a bullseye on his back, Ellison claimed he doesn’t feel pressure.

"I don't feel a lot of pressure," Ellison previously stated.