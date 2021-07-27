Bradley Beal Net Worth: The Wizards’ star has a net worth of $178 million after ten seasons on the court.

Bradley Beal is a professional basketball player in the National Basketball Association who plays for the Washington Wizards. The NBA rookie made his professional debut in 2012 and has earned more than $178 million in his 10-year career.

Beal’s most recent deal with the Wizards is a two-year deal worth $71,764,430, including a $35,882,215 yearly salary. According to Spotrac, he earned a total of $178,632,641 over his ten years with the organization.

According to CNBC, the basketball player has a number of endorsement partnerships with well-known brands, including Nike, which pays him over $1.5 million per year, and his future partnership with Jordan in December 2020. “It is both a blessing and an honor to be a part of this family. It possesses a high degree of exclusivity. “They take good care of their athletes and do an excellent job of expressing their story,” Beal said in an interview with Jordan.

As a result of his many endeavors, Beal has a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The professional athlete will be among the top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world in 2020, according to Forbes.

Beals’ achievements include gold medals at the 2009 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and the 2010 FIBA World U17 Championship. He was also selected MVP in the latter competition. He was selected the 2011 Gatorade Player of the Year, as well as a McDonald’s All-American and a Parade All-American first team.

In 2019, the Wizards star and his wife, Kamiah, paid $7.8 million for a home in Bethesda, Maryland. Beal also owns a 7,200-square-foot home in Venice, California, which he purchased in October 2020 for $6.8 million. The pair also possessed a residence in Washington, D.C., which they sold for $3.5 million in September 2020, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Beal is rumored to be considering a trade request ahead of the NBA draft in 2021, which takes place on Thursday night. “He realizes he has to make a decision before the draft,” a person close to the matter told Bleacher Report. According to a second source, Beal’s condition is currently unknown.