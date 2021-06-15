Bradford signs Jorge Sikora to a one-year contract extension.

Jorge Sikora has signed a one-year contract extension with League Two club Bradford.

The 19-year-old defender, a graduate of the club’s academy, earned his league debut against a Morecambe team managed by new Bantams boss Derek Adams on the final day of the season.

“Jorge is one of a number of promising young players we are delighted to have in the squad ahead of next season,” Adams told the club’s website.

“I got a good look at him on the final day of the regular season, when he faced my Morecambe side, and I was impressed with what I saw.”

“I was overjoyed to receive the phone call informing me that my contract would be extended,” Sikora explained. It is all about next year at the moment.

“I have been here since the under-13s and progressed alongside players like Finn Cousin-Dawson, Kian Scales, and Reece Staunton. There is a clear road from the academy to the first team, and I am glad to have been able to follow it.”