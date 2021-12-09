Boxing, weightlifting, and modern pentathlon are all on the chopping block for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, according to the International Olympic Committee.

The International Olympic Committee gave boxing, weightlifting, and the modern pentathlon a deadline of around 18 months on Thursday to make the required changes in order to keep their spots on the list of Olympic sports for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Last month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) advised modern pentathlon organizers that they needed to find a replacement for equestrian jumping in order to make the sport more accessible to competitors throughout the world who may not have access to horseback riding.

In the past, IOC president Thomas Bach has chastised boxing and weightlifting, accusing contestants of doping and the sports’ governing bodies of corruption.

The sports, according to Bach, still have a chance to be included in future Games if they can demonstrate to the IOC’s executive board that they have made adequate reforms to their leadership and culture by the 2023 meeting that will agree on the list of sports.

The three sports are not included on the current list of 28 games to be held during the 2028 Olympic Games, which will be approved by IOC members in February.

The additions to the Tokyo games of skateboarding, surfing, and sports climbing, which were intended to attract to younger viewers, are currently on the list.

At the second meeting in 2023, local groups can seek events that would be of particular interest to the local market where the Games would be held, and other sports could be included.

Baseball and softball, as well as martial arts events, could be added again after their appearance in the Tokyo games to lure Japanese fans.

Despite more than 100 years in the Games since its creation by IOC founder Pierre de Coubertin, the high-profile incident of a coach striking a horse at the Tokyo Olympics has tarnished modern pentathlon’s reputation.

Skateboarding, surfing, and sports climbing will each earn a portion of future Olympic broadcasting revenue, which is presently valued at at least $15 million per sport.

Soccer is still on the agenda in Los Angeles, but Bach has warned FIFA about its plans to hold World Cups every two years rather than every four. The men’s World Cup cycle now in place would put any biannual competition in jeopardy. This is a condensed version of the information.