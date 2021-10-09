Boxing Titans Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder face off for the third time.

Tyson Fury is the overwhelming favorite in his rematch with Deontay Wilder on Saturday night.

Last year, the Gypsy King knocked out Wilder in the seventh round to capture the WBC and The Ring heavyweight crowns after drawing their first fight in 2018.

While boxing fans hoped for an all-British heavyweight title fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua this year, the two boxers ended up fighting different opponents.

Last month, Joshua was stunned by Oleksandr Usyk in London, and Fury will be aiming to prevent a repeat performance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.

Fury is 4/11 to beat Wilder, with the Bronze Bomber 9/4 to avenge his loss, while a draw is 25/1.

If Fury defeats Wilder for the second bout in a row and Joshua defeats Usyk in their rematch, we may finally get to watch the much-anticipated fight.

What occurred in the prior battles?

Wilder was as short as 4/9 to win when he knocked down Tyson Fury in the 12th round in their first fight, all before the Brit defied the odds to claim a draw, making his recovery to now be the odds-on favorite in Fight III all the more remarkable.

Fury was subsequently given a price of Evens for his rematch with Wilder, who was given a price of 3/1 to defeat the Gypsy King.

And in their rematch, Fury was given substantially better odds, with his longest odds being 5/4 and his shortest odds being 1/97.

Now, Betfair does not expect an upset, with Fury 4/11 to beat Wilder once more.

“Given how dominant Tyson Fury was in their second bout, it’s no surprise to see him as the strong 4/11 favorite to beat Deontay Wilder again,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said.

“Fury is always determined to disprove his critics, and a good bet this weekend could be to support him at 10/11 to knock Wilder out again in Nevada.”

What has already been said

Wilder went of of his way to accuse Fury of cheating in his last bout, saying the Gypsy King doctored his gloves in their rematch, which resulted in the legendary knockout.

In response to Wilder’s accusations during their pre-match press conference this week, Fury said that his opponent was “weak.”

He. This is a condensed version of the information.