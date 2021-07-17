Boxing News: YouTuber Pays a Visit to Pacquiao in Training, Thankful He Didn’t Have to Face Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao, the Filipino boxing legend, is preparing for his August fight against Errol Spence Jr.

Despite his hectic schedule, the 42-year-old had a surprise visitation in the form of YouTuber Logan Paul.

Paul is best known for his final fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., which received widespread condemnation.

Regardless, the 26-year-old was said to be relieved that he was pitted against the undefeated American boxer rather than Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao’s official Instagram account posted a photo of him and Paul. However, the caption was intriguing: “Honored to have @loganpaul stop by Wild Card Gym today.” He said he was delighted he fought Mayweather instead of me after seeing me work out.”

Pacquiao “looks sharp,” Paul would respond in the same thread.

When Paul and Mayweather fought last June 6 in Florida, they went the distance. The YouTuber was extremely exhausted, yet she persevered until the final bell rang.

As previously said, most do not believe Pacquiao’s age will be an issue when he fights Spence on August 21. Cam F. Awesome, who participated on the Sports For All PH podcast on July 3, is one of them.

When Awesome claimed he liked Pacquiao and thought he was one of the greatest of all time, he didn’t mince words.

He praised the Filipino for taking care of his body and referred to him as a machine, pointing out how the Pac-Man could multi-task.

“I have some prejudices. For one thing, as a southpaw, I always think of the southpaw when two guys are fighting. Furthermore, I admire Manny Pacquiao, despite the fact that he is not a boxer. He engages in a variety of activities. He undertakes a variety of things, including boxing. And as someone who shares this viewpoint, that is why he is one of my favorite fighters, despite the fact that fighting is not his primary activity. That is why I admire him,” Awesome explained.