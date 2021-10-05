Boxing News: Tyson Fury Gives Deontay Wilder a Surprising Compliment

Despite what many believe, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury does not dismiss Deontay Wilder as a formidable opponent.

In an interview with the BBC, Fury ensured that Wilder was still treated with the respect that a title contender and previous champion deserved.

“In this fight, a lot of people are writing [Deontay] Wilder off. They nearly treat him as if he were a jerk. He acts as if he can’t fight and is completely useless. “You can’t write him off,” Fury stated, according to Boxing Scene.

“Make no mistake: Deontay Wilder is the most dangerous heavyweight in the world right now. When you put them all together, you don’t get a threat like [Deontay] Wilder. That’s what I’m tinkering with. I’m fiddling around with an atomic weapon, clipping wires.”

Despite finishing Wilder via TKO in their second fight in February 2020, Fury understood Wilder’s brutal strength in both fists.

“This is the third time I’ve been in the ring with him, and each time he’s proven to be quite dangerous. He’s a really dangerous guy with a lot of power and the ability to bridge the gap quickly,” Fury remarked.

In their first fight, the British heavyweight felt Wilder’s power, and he knows precisely what the American is capable of if he gives him a chance.

“Most boxers require five punches to knock you out; with [Deontay] Wilder, he can strike you with a quarter punch and knock you out,” he said.

After “The Bronze Bomber” knocked him out in the 12th round of their first fight, it appeared to be the case.

Fury was knocked down on the canvas by a straight right hand and a left hook, and he was only able to stand and finish the fight to a draw by pure willpower.

Their third battle was supposed to take place in July, but it was rescheduled for October 9 when Fury tested positive for COVID-19.

When they meet for the third time on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, “The Gypsy King” is aiming for a definite end to their series.