Boxing News: ‘The Truth’ Hurting ‘Pac-Man,’ Cuban Could Be His Last Fight

Manny Pacquiao’s August 21 fight will have to be rescheduled.

Errol Spence Jr., the fight’s original opponent, has reportedly pulled out due to an eye issue.

As a result, Pacquiao will now face WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas in the main event.

The 35-year-old boxer, who is ranked No. 6 on ESPN at 147 pounds, was scheduled to defend his championship against Fabian Maidana in a PBC for Fox pay-per-view event.

Ironically, Maidana got injured during sparring on Monday and had to withdraw from that fight as well.

Spence expressed his disappointment on social media after being forced to withdraw from his fight against Pacquiao.

Three doctors have examined him and are optimistic about his prognosis. Once he is cleared to return to the ring following the surgery, he hopes to fight the winner of the Pacquiao vs. Ugas fight.

The Cuban believes that if the original card had been approved, Spence would have defeated Pacquiao.

Now, the 35-year-old, who has 12 knockouts to his name, has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fight Pacquiao.

He could be the one to force the boxing legend to retire–a possibility that Spence had envisioned.

The Pacquiao camp sees the need to change their fight strategy as a must. This includes adjusting to the fact that “Pac-Man” is now fighting a right-handed opponent rather than a southpaw.

Regardless, Team Pacquiao’s Sean Gibbons believes the boxing legend will be able to make the necessary adjustments with ease.

“He’s switching from a left-handed to a right-handed pitcher. But, as you may recall, the senator gained his name in this country by filling in for Lehlo Ledwaba on HBO as a late substitute. As a result, the senator adapts,” Gibbons told Fighthype.com.