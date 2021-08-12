Boxing News: Spence Recovers From Surgery; Pacquiao Overtakes Cuban As Favorite.

Errol Spence Jr. is already out of surgery, as seen by images of him sporting a bandage over his right eye.

It was a positive indication, but there was no hint on when the 31-year-old would be able to return to the ring.

After the surgical procedure, Spence posted a photo of himself on Instagram. “Emergency surgery went wonderfully, thanks to everyone for their good wishes and prayers,” he wrote in part. I’ll be back in a flash. Even though I was asking the doctor, “Let me fight this fight and I’ll get surgery soon after,” I look at it as “it could always be worse,” and being able to see my children grow is the most important thing to me.”

Spence had to withdraw from his fight with Manny Pacquiao on August 21 due to a ruptured retina.

Yordenis Ugas, a Cuban boxer, was brought in as a result of this. The 35-year-old was chosen to replace “The Truth” when his scheduled opponent, Fabian Maidana, backed out due to an injury sustained during Monday’s practice.

The battle will be for Ugas’ WBA welterweight championship, and according to the latest odds, the eight-division champion is currently a big favorite to defeat the Cuban.

Pacquiao has a 75 percent chance of winning, while Ugas only has a 29.4 percent chance of winning.

Regardless, the Cuban is not anticipated to be taken lightly by the boxing veteran.

Most people will be curious to see what Pacquiao plans to do after his battle with Ugas. Some speculate that this will be his final fight, while others predict that there will be another.

Floyd Mayweather is at the top of the list, but Terence Crawford and others have also been mentioned.

However, despite the bungled Spence bout, Pacquiao is open to fighting the American champion once he is fully recovered.

“[Fighting Spence] isn’t a concern for me. Okay, as long as he’s physically fit,” Pacquiao told TMZ Sports.

Pacquiao may not be ready to retire based on that plan alone. All of this, though, may be contingent on how he recovers from his fight with Ugas.

Despite being the underdog, Pacquiao’s ability to react to the new opponent is called into question by his two-week training. Since they were originally preparing for a southpaw, this includes devising a combat strategy against a right-handed boxer.

"I still think it was a good battle, a tough fight. This conflict will not be taken lightly by me. In the same interview, Pacquiao remarked, "I have to make sure I'm not overconfident."