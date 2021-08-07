Boxing News: Pacquiao’s opponent aims for a KO victory, aware that this could be the Filipino’s final fight

Errol Spence Jr. is well aware that he has a strong chance of defeating Manny Pacquiao, the eight-division champion.

However, knowing what the 42-year-old Filipino boxing legend has accomplished in his career, he will not let his guard down.

However, “The Truth” is well aware that, win or lose, this could be Pacquiao’s final fight.

The 31-year-old undefeated pugilist is also aware that the August 21 fight will be re-enacted several times in the coming years.

During an appearance on “Morning Kombat,” Spence stated that he intends to retire Pacquiao when the two fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

“I’d prefer to retire him, but I commend him for rising up and battling like a true boxer. He might have gone with Joe Blow or an MMA fighter simply for the money. Spence noted that instead, he took on the division’s most demanding assignment.

Despite its importance and prestige, Spence rated the fight to be his second-best in his boxing career. In 2017, he had his best fight to date when he faced Kell Brook.

“I believe the Kell Brook fight was [of greater significance].” If I hadn’t won, I’d still be here. However, the travel would have been more challenging. It was my first world title fight, and it cemented my reputation. Despite the fact that he was unquestionably the best welterweight in the division at the time, to travel to his homeland and defeat him for the title. Spence stated, “I believe that was the most crucial fight of my career.”

According to the oddsmakers, Spence has a 66.7 percent chance of defeating Pacquiao. On the other side, the 42-year-old has a 35.7 percent chance of winning.

Regardless, most analysts believe it is a mistake to discount Spence as a boxing legend.

Cam F. Awesome, a decorated amateur boxer, and Mohammad Fakhreddine, the BRAVE CF middleweight champion, were among those who believed the Pacquiao vs. Spence bout would be difficult to call when they both appeared on the Sports For All PH podcast on separate occasions.

Despite being a major fan of Manny Pacquiao, Awesome opts for Spence in the bout over the Filipino.

“Going after Errol Spence entails fighting Manny Pacquiao, which I loathe. But I’m not rooting for Manny Pacquiao; I’d never do something like that. “All I care about is Errol Spence,” Awesome said.

Fakhreddine believes that the fight will be tough to forecast, but that it will be close.