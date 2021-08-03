Boxing News: Only Top Boxers Will Face Hall Of Fame Trainer Bats Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao has accomplished a great deal in his boxing career.

Critics believe that at some point, the Filipino boxing legend may consider the idea of confronting “aspiring boxers” for money or charity.

All of this might happen if Pacquiao hangs up his gloves. Some believe it will come soon, while others believe the legend still has a lot to offer.

On that topic, Pacquiao’s trainer, Freddie Roach, has stated that for the time being, Pacquiao will only fight the best boxers available.

This puts a damper on any prospective collaboration between the legendary boxer and mixed martial artists–or social media influencers.

“That sport [MMA] is a little different; it’s not quite like boxing. Manny has no desire to face an MMA fighter; instead, he wants to battle the finest fighters in the world,” Roach told The Sun via Boxingscene.

Conor McGregor is said to have come close to meeting Pacquiao in a boxing match.

All of that went out the window when “The Notorious” was defeated by Dustin Poirier by technical knockout at UFC 257 in January.

Furthermore, the outspoken Irishman is suffering from a leg injury that will keep him out for a few months.

McGregor is expected to return in 2022 at the earliest. Pacquiao, on the other hand, may have retired and moved on by the time it happens.

As early as now, Roach is adamant that Pacquiao will not face a competitor from any sport.

Pacquiao, who is 42 years old, is still a force in the ring, which has earned him the admiration of many in the combat sports community. Mohammad Fakhreddine, the Brave CF middleweight champion, is one among them.

When he featured on the Sports Bytes PH podcast with Brian Yalung and Rica Aquino, Fakhreddine praised Pacquiao’s boxing philosophy.

“For that reason, I appreciate Manny [Pacquiao] because he goes in there to fight.

He walks in, stands up, and trades punches with everyone,” the MMA fighter explained.