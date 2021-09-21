Boxing News: MP Promotions CEO Says Pacquiao’s Retirement Isn’t Set In Stone.

In terms of Manny Pacquiao, all eyes are on his announcement that he will run for President of the Philippines.

However, this does not imply that he has retired from boxing.

When the eight-division champion was defeated by Yordenis Ugas, he stated that he will make the appropriate declaration regarding his boxing and political aspirations.

He has only addressed one so far, and that is politics.

However, it appears that when he appeared on YouTube’s “Toni Talks,” he may have spilt the beans on his boxing career.

“How about my boxing career? Pacquiao stated, “My boxing career is already over.” “It’s finished because I’ve been boxing for a long time and my family thinks it’s enough. I just kept going [boxing]because I love the sport.”

It makes sense, and many people believe Pacquiao doesn’t have anything left to prove.

As I wrote in a recent post, Christy Martin, the first female boxer to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, believes Pacquiao should focus on helping people rather than slugging it out in the ring.

Martin added, “A future Hall of Famer, he has nothing left to prove.” “So why don’t you just hang it up and keep doing what you’re doing?” Do politics and aid the people. He’s had his fill of boxing.”

When speaking to boxingscene.com, MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons reiterated that nothing is set in stone.

Gibbons stated, “There is nothing 100 percent set that [Pacquiao] is done with boxing.” “In October, he’ll make a decision. [For the time being,] he’s only talking about’maybe or maybe not.’ “There’s nothing official.”

Ironically, the move comes after a prospective rematch with Ugas fell through. The WBA has ordered that the Cuban champion face mandatory challenger Eimantas Stanionis first, followed by “regular” champion Jamal James.