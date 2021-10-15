Boxing News: Manny Pacquiao’s Son Trains With Canelo Alvarez

When Jimuel Pacquiao got the chance to meet Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, he made the most of it by stepping into the ring for a training session.

The eldest son of famed Filipino fighter Manny Pacquiao visited Alvarez’s secret boxing gym in San Diego, California, and displayed some of his father’s skills.

Eddy Reynoso, Alvarez’s longtime trainer, put the young Pacquiao through the same rigors as the current No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

When Pacquaio was having trouble mastering the moves, Alvarez would leap into the lesson and demonstrate the proper combinations and approaches.

At the conclusion of their training session, Alvarez gave Pacquiao a pair of his own “No Boxing No Life” gloves, a moment that the 20-year-old will remember for a long time.

Before the two began their training for the day, Pacquiao expressed his thoughts on Alvarez’s forthcoming bout against Caleb Plant, predicting that the Mexican will win in Round Eight.

Manny himself stated in early 2019 that he was discouraging Jimuel from participating in the sport.

“We’re doing everything we can to discourage him.” We don’t have any gloves or boxing equipment in our house. I explained to him that I just started boxing because we were poor. Pacquiao told ABS-CBN News through ESPN Philippines, “It was a means for me to support my family.”

However, the elder Pacquiao eventually gave in to Jimuel’s wishes to fight and allowed him to train.

“It’s different with him; how can you be driven if your life is fine?” That is the most important question. That’s why we’re keeping an eye on him, and we’ll back you up. However, we’re keeping a careful eye on him,'” the famous fighter told ABS-CBN News in June 2019.

Following an unsuccessful challenge for the WBA welterweight title held by Yordenis Ugas, Manny retired from boxing and chose to run for President of the Philippines in the 2022 elections.

While his father’s boxing career is over, the eldest Pacquiao sibling is certainly his father’s son, and the world may not have to wait long to see another Pacquiao in the ring.