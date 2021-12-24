Boxing News: Jake Paul’s Marketing Brilliance Astounds Three-Time Golden Gloves Winner.

Following Jake Paul’s victory in yet another boxing battle, many people are wondering who the 24-year-old internet phenomenon will face next.

Tommy Fury is one name that springs to mind.

Cam F. Awesome, a three-time Golden Gloves winner, joined Rica Aquino and Filipino writers Brian Yalung and Vincent Juico on the Baby Dynamite Sports podcast to discuss Fury.

“No offense to Tommy Fury, but would you recognize him if he was an only child?”

That is the answer to your question. “Once again, he (Jake Paul) chooses a fighter with a nice name but no boxing experience,” Awesome said.

Moreover, the 34-year-old boxer-turned-actor could not disguise his admiration for Paul and praised him for his efforts in self-promotion.

“Everyone was furious with Floyd Mayweather for picking his fights, and now they’re saying he picked his fights?” It’s all part of the fun. “Use that leverage if they have it,” Awesome said.

There’s no way of knowing who Paul will face in 2022, but Fury is still hoping to share the ring with the YouTube sensation.

Due to a chest ailment and a damaged rib, Fury was forced to withdraw from his fight with Paul.

Fury expressed his disgust with Paul’s most recent fight, a rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, on The Unibet Lowdown.

Fury stated, “I feel my time will come.” “We’re attempting to work out the next date, Frank [Warren]. We’re attempting to postpone that fight because it’s the one I want next.” “It was quite distressing for me to sit and see it. If I’d been in there, I’m sure he wouldn’t have gone six, seven rounds, or whatever.”