Boxing News: Ilunga Makabu Accepts Fighting Canelo Alvarez’s Challenge.

Ilunga Makabu, the current WBC cruiserweight champion, is relishing the opportunity to face Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in 2022.

Makabu told the You Can’t Play Boxing podcast that he is confident in his ability to defeat one of the finest fighters of this generation and make his countrymen proud of him.

“I accepted [this fight]because I know I’ll be fighting the best [fighter]on the globe, and I always enjoy fighting the best.” I’ll come for Canelo [Saul Alvarez], and I’m hoping he’ll come to me as well. Mexican boxing is tough, but we’re from Africa, which is also a wonderful jungle. “I accepted the fight with Canelo [Saul Alvarez] and I want to say, ‘Good luck Canelo [Saul Alvarez] and welcome to the Junior Makabu challenge,'” Makabu stated, according to Boxing Scene.

Alvarez’s bid to move up to cruiserweight in order to challenge for his fifth-division title was authorized by the WBC yesterday, according to reports.

Alvarez’s longtime trainer, Eddy Reynoso, is optimistic that the 31-year-old Mexican pugilist can defeat Makabu and cement his status as a true great in the sport.

Makabu, a 34-year-old Congolese, is on a nine-fight winning streak, including five knockouts during that time.

Alvarez will take some time off to heal after stepping into the ring four times in the last 12 months, with his super fight versus Makabu slated for mid-2022.

In his most recent battle, “Canelo” made history by stopping Caleb Plant in the 11th round to become the first-ever undisputed super middleweight champion.

Specifics for the bout are scheduled to be released in the coming days, with fight fans anticipating Alvarez’s next challenge while expecting Makabu to pull off an upset victory.