Boxing News: If Pacquiao wants to fight again, the Cuban Conqueror is willing to comply.

Yordenis Ugas, the WBA welterweight champion, beat the odds by defeating Manny Pacquiao by majority decision last weekend.

Unlike previous boxing matches, there was no controversy this time. Ugas battled valiantly, demonstrating to everybody that he made the most of the 11-day notice period.

Pacquiao has not decided whether or not they will fight again. Most people are waiting for that, which is compounded by the fact that he also has to deal with his political ambitions in 2022.

Pacquiao is rumored to be considering a presidential run in the Philippines. To address this, the 42-year-old intends to make a formal announcement in September.

Ugas, for one, is open to a rematch with Pacquiao if the Filipino boxing legend requests it.

“You know, Manny is a great boxer and legend. There’s no question about it if he wants a rematch. Ugas replied, “You know, a legend like him deserves it.”

There are, however, a number of considerations to consider. Aside from his political ambitions, there is the issue of his age.

Pacquiao, who will turn 43 in December, was quoted as saying that his mobility was limited when he battled the Cuban, who is 35 years old.

Pacquiao appeared undecided during the post-fight press and stated that he was already satisfied with what he had accomplished for boxing.

“You might not see Manny Pacquiao fight in the ring again in the future,” Pacquiao said. “I’m not sure. But I’ve been so proud of what I’ve accomplished in boxing for how many decades?”

Whether or not they fight again, Ugas will always be grateful to the future boxing Hall of Famer.

“He’s a living legend, one of the greatest boxers in history. As a result, I’ll always respect him. I’ll always look up to him because he’s not only a terrific boxer, but he’s also a fantastic person being and a gentleman,” Ugas added.