Boxing News: Conor McGregor Fight Interest Wanes Among YouTubers; Fight Could Still Happen

Conor McGregor is recovering from a horrible injury, and he may not be able to return to the Octagon for some time.

Questions about a possible boxing match with YouTube phenom Jake Paul have also risen as a result of this.

But, in the eyes of the 24-year-old, his prospects of facing the Irishman have dwindled.

It’s no secret that the former UFC champion was one of Paul’s possible opponents. However, it appears that everything has taken a drastic turn.

McGregor has now lost three of his last four fights, according to Paul.

Whatever the case may be, witnessing the two fight would be a huge pay-per-view draw.

When he came on The Undisputed, though, the YouTuber made it plain that he did not want to meet fighters who were on a losing streak.

“Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor would be one of the most watched pay-per-view events in boxing history. But I’m not interested in fighting losers; the guy keeps losing, and his deception is being exposed.”

pic.twitter.com/OcOnRpFhD4 — @jakepaul

McGregor has only won once since 2016. This was his battle against Donald Cerrone, which he won by technical knockout in the first round at UFC 257.

Aside from that, all of his recent fights have ended in defeat. At UFC 229, he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov through submission, and at UFC 257 and UFC 264, he was defeated by Dustin Poirier via TKO.

McGregor suffered a devastating leg injury in his previous fight against Poirier, putting his career in jeopardy.

Paul is probably aware that there is no schedule for his return.

It’s also possible that this is why he dismissed McGregor. On the other hand, it may be interpreted as a dig at the 33-year-old mixed martial artist.

If McGregor answers to Paul’s jab, that should be confirmed.

Paul is currently prepping for his next fight. On Aug. 29, he will meet Tyron Woodley, another UFC fighter.

Paul continues to be chastised for sparring with non-boxers.

On the Sports for All PH podcast, ESPN Sports Center Asia correspondent Aaron Atayde, along with Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung, discussed the current topic of YouTubers overtaking the sport of boxing.

"I believe it is beneficial to boxing but detrimental to boxers. If that's what you mean. It's also beneficial for smart boxers and terrible for shy fighters, in my opinion. I don't think so.