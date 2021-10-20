Boxing News: Chris Algieri Names a Challenger Who Will Give Tyson Fury a Run For His Money

Oleksandr Usyk, according to former WBO junior welterweight champion Chris Algieri, will put Tyson Fury in a bind if the two ever fight in the ring.

Following Fury’s third fight against Deontay Wilder, iFL TV spoke with Algieri about why Usyk would be a fantastic battle for the British heavyweight champion.

“[Oleksandr] Usyk, I believe, is causing everyone problems. He’s enigmatic and adept at shifting his cadence. Tyson [Fury] excels at some things. He’s physically built, he appears to be strong, and he wobbled [Anthony] Joshua a couple times before launching some heavy smashes at him. So I believe he’s already evolved into the weight class,” Algieri explained.

The Ukrainian heavyweight is coming off a huge upset decision win against Anthony Joshua for the unified heavyweight titles in late September.

Despite being three inches shorter and weighing roughly 20 pounds less, Usyk used a variety of combinations to fool Joshua and catch him off guard.

In the third round, Josuha demonstrated that he was vulnerable to getting caught with a left down the middle, a weakness that Usyk exploited throughout the fight.

Following the fight, Joshua invoked his “in principle” rematch clause for 2022, with Usyk requesting a fight in his home country.

Fury, meanwhile, completed his trilogy with Wilder by knocking him out in the tenth round.

Both boxers were knocked down at least twice during the bout, with the fifth knockdown being the final and most decisive of their series.

“The Gypsy King” has one more fight left on his current Top Rank and ESPN deal.

After the WBC ordered a mandatory fight between Fury and interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte, it has been confirmed that Fury would meet fellow British knockout artist Dillian Whyte for the title.

Whyte must first overcome Swedish southpaw Otto Wallin on October 30 at the O2 Arena in London before facing Fury.