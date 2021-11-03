Boxing News: Angry Canelo Alvarez Explains Why His Fight With Caleb Plant Is Personal.

According to the multi-titled Mexican, the bad blood between Caleb Plant and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez exists solely because the American created it.

“All the talk, all the [crap]he says,” says the narrator. That is why [it is private]. He stepped over the line, perhaps too far, which is why it’s personal. “But it’s also one of the most crucial fights for me,” Alvarez stated, according to Boxing Scene.

“They already know what I’m going to do in the ring, and they already know what I’m going to do in this battle.” It’s different when something is personal to me. I have that unique quality in my head. It’s going to be a fantastic evening for us.” Plant was the catalyst for the pair’s rising tensions as the American attacked Alvarez and his gym on social media, accusing them and head trainer Eddy Reynoso of being unclean as a result of a failed drug test in 2018.

After testing positive twice for clenbuterol, a performance-enhancing steroid that enhances a person’s maximum heart rate and exercise output, Alvarez was forced to withdraw from his rematch with Gennady Golovkin in May 2018.

Alvarez blamed the failed test on tainted meat, saying he was astonished by the result because he had never failed a test before.

As a result of the event, Alvarez was suspended for six months.

Plant’s statements enraged the current unified super middleweight champion, leading to a physical altercation in which Alvarez deflected a punch from Plant and bloodied him over his right eye.

The highly-anticipated bout will take place on Saturday, November 6, with Alvarez defending his WBC, WBA, and WBO championships. Meanwhile, Plant’s IBF title will be on the line in a winner-takes-all bout.

If Alvarez defeats Plant, he will become the first fighter of Mexican descent to win an uncontested title.

Plant is a huge underdog in this battle, but famous boxer Andre Ward believes he can pull off an upset.