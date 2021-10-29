Boxing News: A troll gets under Logan Paul’s skin, and the YouTuber retaliates with a big slap to the face.

Logan Paul has unquestionably built a name for himself through his boxing contests.

There is no official announcement on who he will fight next, however Mike Tyson has been mentioned.

As a result, it’s logical that boxing fans want to know what’s going on.

The majority of people want to know if these plans are accurate, and the best person to question is Paul himself.

For obvious reasons, the 26-year-old YouTuber has the right not to respond or react.

On the other hand, there will be fans who will go to any length to obtain an answer. This includes shouting insults, which Paul did not appreciate when he was in a popular Los Angeles hangout.

Last Wednesday, October 27, Paul was spotted outside the Nightingale in WeHo, when admirers tried to acquire his autograph.

One of the fans began questioning the internet phenomenon about his purported battle with Tyson, but the internet celebrity, unsurprisingly, ignored the question, according to TMZ.

A male admirer, on the other hand, pushed it to a new level, earning Paul’s wrath. “Are you a p***y or what?” he shouted. The man attempted to flee, but only after Paul questioned him about his rude remark. He ended up shoving the male fan and slapping him across the face.

Everyone in attendance was taken aback, and “Impaulsive” podcast co-host Mike Majlak had to step in to keep the situation from spiraling out of control.

Despite Paul’s ability to make himself appear good versus Floyd Mayweather Jr., most who witnessed the fight were not impressed.

Most people thought the novelty battle was rigged and was just a show to make money. According to the Guardian, the fight finished with a chorus of boos, with both men emerging unscathed.

Nothing is fixed in stone when it comes to a Tyson vs. Paul exhibition fight.

When Yahoo Finance approached Tyson about it, he didn’t confirm it, but he did say that “everything is conceivable.”

“Anything is conceivable,” Tyson added, “since we have a great exponent of charities to contribute to by doing this, so the charities win both ways.”