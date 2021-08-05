Boxing News: A Refreshed ‘Pac-Man’ Is Itching To Fight; More Fights Could Be On The Way

Manny Pacquiao, for someone who wants to fight as much as he can, deserves a rest.

While most people fear the coronavirus because it keeps them at home, the break may have been exactly what the eight-division champion needed.

Pacquiao, who is 42 years old, will need all the rest he can get to allow his mind and body to heal.

That looks to be the case, with the boxing star feeling energized ahead of his next major bout on Aug. 21 against the undefeated Errol Spence Jr.

According to AFP through Yahoo Sports, Pacquiao added, “It’s been two years since I’ve been in the ring, and it was good for me to have that rest.” “When I first started my job, I never believed I’d be where I am now. It’s certainly a gift that I’ve received to be here now and keep fighting the best.”

Pacquiao is the underdog in his battle against Spence. Oddschecker gives him a 35.7 percent chance of beating “The Truth.”

Spence, on the other hand, is given a 66.7 percent chance of defeating “Pac-Man.”

Whatever happens, boxing fans are more eager in finding out what Pacquiao has planned for the future.

Some believe this will be his final fight, while others believe he should continue.

Although his age is an issue, others believe Pacquiao can still fight if he so desires. Bernard Hopkins, who battled until he was 51 years old, was singled out by several.

“What was Bernard Hopkins’ age? He fought at the age of 51. He was in command. On the Sports For All PH podcast, Cam F. Awesome noted, “We were trained to assume that after 25 it’s a little bit downhill.”

“We have science on our side. And what if you have the means to look after yourself? Manny Pacquiao isn’t 42 years old. It’s possible he’s 42 years old. Remember how 42-year-olds appear? They don’t appear to be like that any longer.”

Some believe Pacquiao is a far superior fighter to Hopkins. When BRAVE CF middleweight champion Mohammad Fakhreddine came on the Sports Bytes PH podcast with Brian Yalung and Rica Aquino, he was one of them.

“Manny is a unique creature. “I adore him,” the 37-year-old exclaimed.

When asked about Pacquiao vs. Spence, the Lebanese mixed martial artist believes the battle will be challenging. It will all come down to a decision for him.

"It's going to be difficult.