Boxing News: A re-energized Pacquiao claims that his upcoming fight with Spence may not be his last.

Manny Pacquiao has worked hard both inside and beyond the boxing ring to make the most of his life.

This is why Cam F. Awesome, a famous boxer, looks up to him and believes he has many years ahead of him.

Pacquiao will face Errol Spence Jr. on August 21, who is, incidentally, another boxing champion who Awesome admires.

The 42-year-old Filipino boxing legend acknowledges that the pandemic’s 25-month layoff allowed him to take a much-needed sabbatical since turning professional in 1995, according to Boxingscene.

“It’s wonderful for me since I’ve been boxing nonstop since I was 12 years old. It just so happened to be a pandemic, and I got a break,” Pacquiao explained.

He last fought in July of this year, winning a split decision over Keith Thurman.

After considering a number of potential opponents for his next battle, the boxer-turned-politician settled on Spence.

Pacquiao is well aware that he has very little to prove to the 31-year-old champion.

“This [battle with Spence]isn’t about proving [anything].” In boxing, I’ve already proven my worth. My sport of choice is boxing. “I enjoy fighting and entertaining people,” he said.

When asked if this would be his final bout, Pacquiao said it was difficult to predict.

For the time being, Pacquiao stated that he is only focusing on one bout at a time.

“It’s difficult to determine if this is going to be my final fight. It’s possible. Pacquiao stated, “One at a time, right now.” “I enjoy working out… Discipline and hard work are the keys to success. Boxing is more than just a workout.”

It is for this reason that Pacquiao has a large following, including Awesome.

In a conversation with Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung, as well as pro boxer Rica Aquino, on the Sports For All PH podcast, the 32-year-old stated why there is reason to believe Pacquiao will continue to box after his ring confrontation with Spence.

“I’ve never seen a photo of Manny Pacquiao who is overweight in my life. He’s been taking good care of himself. That individual is a machine. So, yeah, he may be 42, but he ain’t no 42,” Awesome explained.

"On top of that, I adore Manny Pacquiao, despite the fact that he is not a boxer. He engages in a variety of activities. One of them is boxing.