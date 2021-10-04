Boxing News: A promoter in Danbury believes Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring.

Manny Pacquiao, a boxing legend, announced his retirement from the sport on September 29, a difficult decision the 42-year-old had to make as he focuses on his presidential campaign in the Philippines.

Pacquiao released a touching video announcing his retirement, but not everyone is convinced.

Some believe the renowned boxer will make a comeback at some point in the future. Depending on how his Philippine presidential campaign goes, his chances of doing so will skyrocket.

In a previous post, it was claimed that if Pacquiao’s presidential candidacy fails, he plans to retire to his hometown.

However, most believe that a loss in the elections next year will result in a resurgence of boxing. This is despite the fact that Pacquiao has nothing else to prove and is widely regarded as one of the best fighters of all time.

AJ Galante, the former president and general manager of the Danbury Trashers, is the latest figure to weigh in on Pacquiao’s probable ambitions.

Galante, who is now a boxing promoter, was recently featured on Sports for All PH in an exclusive interview with Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung. Some boxers, he said, may have different perspectives on “retirement.”

“I don’t think boxers understand what retiring implies for whatever reason. I believe they will take a year off when they retire. It’s difficult for fighters since it’s always with them. Manny, in particular, is a true fighter. “Especially for soldiers from other countries who have fought their entire lives, they never get rid of that,” Galante said.

“He has the option of retiring and doing anything he wants with his life. But he will always be a fighter at heart, and that fire will continue to burn within him. I’m not sure, but never say never. I wouldn’t be surprised if he returned, but I’m sure it would have to be the proper environment for him, both financially and in terms of the type of opponent. But he doesn’t have anything else to prove,” he said.

When asked if Pacquiao would return to the ring, the 34-year-old had an interesting view and prediction on the topic.

“I just think a guy like him won’t be able to help himself.” I believe he should do it for himself. I wouldn’t be surprised if you saw him again in 2023. “I could definitely see it,” he said. Brief News from Washington Newsday.