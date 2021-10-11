Boxing News: A promoter from Danbury believes the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk rematch will have the same outcome.

With most people still talking about Tyson Fury’s victorious heavyweight title defense against Deontay Wilder over the weekend, Anthony Joshua’s name has come up again.

For the time being, though, the 31-year-old must deal with his problems.

He is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Oleksandr Usyk on September 25. According to the most recent sources, “AJ” has exercised his right to a rematch, according to ESPN.

“Back in the game and eager for him to become a three-time world champion,” promoter Eddie Hearn stated on Sunday, October 10.

In the rematch, not everyone believes Joshua has a chance against Usyk. Unless he can discover a means to improve his skills.

When AJ Galante, a Danbury-based boxing promoter, spoke on the Sports For All PH podcast with Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung, he mentioned this.

“I don’t think I’d take the rematch if I were in charge of his career.” Nothing is going to change, in my opinion. In my perspective, what they really need to do is take a step back and look at his training camp to see how they can make adjustments. “Perhaps locate another opponent for him, a top-level opponent with whom he would be more aesthetically compatible,” Galante said.

Joshua needs to work on a variety of aspects, including his fighting technique and physique, according to Galante.

“Anthony Johnson is a good fighter, but he needs to change things up a little bit. I believe he’s too muscular, and I think he’s too fat. I understand that being a heavyweight requires strength, but he is a one-dimensional fighter. Galante added, “I think he needs to move a little better and work on his defense.”

“These fighters, you know, it’s basically a mental issue.” They must regain their self-assurance. Right now, I would absolutely not accept the rematch. Maybe later down the road, but not right now. I believe the outcome would be the same. He said, “Perhaps a year or two.”

Galante’s remarks are similar to those made by Johnny Nelson, the former British cruiserweight champion, in an interview with iFL TV.

He praised “The Gypsy King’s” victory over Wilder, but warned that Joshua or even Dillian Whyte would struggle against someone he dubbed “the entire package.”

"Listen, Dillian and AJ are my boys, but I'm going to tell you something right now.