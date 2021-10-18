Boxing News: A Legendary Trainer Predicts a Surprising Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou Fight.

Teddy Atlas, the legendary trainer, has a unique perspective on a fantasy crossover match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

Last Saturday, Fury put a stop to his tumultuous rivalry with Deontay Wilder.

Fury’s stock has risen as a result of his shocking knockout victory, and a slew of big-name heavyweights are vying for a shot at “The Gypsy King.”

All indicators, though, point to a showdown with mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

While nothing is set in stone for Fury, renowned boxing coach Teddy Atlas raised the possibility of the Brit facing reigning UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in a crossover bout during a recent appearance on Submission Radio.

The two key motivations for the Fury vs. Ngannou fight, according to Atlas, are “money” and “entertainment.”

The bout appears to make sense since people “want to be entertained,” according to Atlas, but there’s no way Ngannou can knock Fury out in boxing.

“I believe that the making of that [Fury vs. Ngannou] is actually all about money,” Atlas said. “If it’s not MMA rules, if it’s boxing regulations, the guy who’s been boxing since he was 12 years old, the guy who’s had 200 amateur fights, the guy who’s trained in a gym for all those years to be a great boxer, he’s going to have a massive edge, maybe an insurmountable edge to be quite blunt.” “You have to think that the huge monster from Cameroon [Ngannou] can land a punch and knock the guy [Fury] out cold, even if he’s an MMA fighter and not a boxer, if you’re going to support this fight,” he continued. “How many times have we truly seen when a guy who isn’t as evolved, not nearly as developed as the top fighter has a puncher’s edge…not too often.” If the bout between the two enormous heavyweights goes through, Atlas believes it will “most likely not” be a competitive fight.

“Aside from having the advantage of years and years of boxing preparation,” he said, “Fury is a pretty complete package.”

Ngannou has always been open about his love for boxing, even during his early days in the UFC.

“I’m going to go after that money at some time,” Ngannou declared on The MMA Hour. “I’m definitely going to that boxing match.”