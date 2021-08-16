Boxing News: A Cuban fighter defends his unique style, but the formula is lacking.

The battle between John Riel Casimero and Guillermo Rigondeaux is widely regarded as one of the most odd boxing matches ever seen in a full 12-round encounter with little action.

It was his game plan all along, according to the 40-year-old Cuban pug.

Rigondeaux, aware that Casimero would stop at nothing to knock him out, stuck to his strategy of dodging the WBO bantamweight champion’s onslaught.

“No one wants to fight with me because my strategy is to irritate boxers,” Rigondeaux explained. “That’s why I’m different. That’s my personal style, and it’s the only one I’m familiar with.”

While most people are familiar with fighters like Floyd Mayweather and ex-amateur boxer Cam F. Awesome, the method of moving a lot is something new.

Rigondeaux’s approach, on the other hand, is lacking in offensive, which could help compliment his dodging abilities.

Boxing Live host Dan Canobbio noted that the bout set a new record for the fewest combined punches landed in a 12-round fight, with 91.

On July 9, 2016, during the Mario Barros vs. Devis Boschiero fight, the previous record of 100 combined landed blows was set.

Fans who were present at the time of the fight were understandably unhappy. Most people expected an exciting battle between Casimero and Rigondeaux, but they never got it.

Rigondeaux only landed 44 punches in the bout, which did not cause him any concern.

The Cuban emphasized that he just needed so many punches to win the battle.

Regrettably, the judges did not share this viewpoint.

Only one judge voted for him, 115-113, with the other two voting for the Filipino opponent, 116-112 and 117-111, respectively.

He added, “That’s the number of punches I needed to win this fight.”

When Awesome spoke on the Sports For All PH podcast in July, he discussed how technical boxers strive to win rounds rather than aim for the knockout.

“My top priority is to avoid hitting you. I don’t give a damn if I strike you. Hitting you is an unintended consequence of what I do. I’ll get to you eventually. There’s no need to haste. I only have nine minutes to do it. I don’t want to be struck. As a result, that was my sole emphasis. Going into the ring, I was thinking about myself, ‘How can I make sure this guy doesn’t strike you?’ said the 33-year-old amateur fighter.