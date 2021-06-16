Bowthorpe is attempting to win the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

Lady Bowthorpe leads a field of 13 in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.

William Jarvis’ stable star was the only one to challenge Palace Pier in the Lockinge at Newbury last month, and she’s up against her own sex again this time. She will be penalized 3lb on Wednesday for winning the Dahlia Stakes earlier in the season, while Johnny Murtagh’s Champers Elysees will be penalized 5lb for winning the Group One Matron Stakes last season.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Queen Power, who won the Middleton Stakes at York last time out, is another with a 3lb penalty. Chris Wall’s improving Double Or Bubble, Andrew Balding’s Bounce The Blues, Charlie Fellowes’ Onassis, winner of the Sandringham at the meeting last year, and Archie Watson’s Parent’s Prayer are among the other fillies in the mix. Beautiful Sunshine (Tom Marquand) and White Jasmine (Hollie Doyle) run in the first Albany Stakes for red-hot juvenile trainer George Boughey. Wesley Ward’s Twilight Gleaming is represented by

, Stuart Williams’ Desert Dreamer is unbeaten, and Clive Cox is represented by Crazyland and Get Ahead. Aidan O’Brien is the jockey for the War Front filly, Yet.

O’Brien has Amalfi Coast in Windsor Castle, in which Darryll Holland, a former top-class jockey, sends out Silks Pass, his first Royal Ascot runner as a trainer. Spring Is Sprung (

), owned by the Queen, Boughey’s Superior Force, Ward’s Golden Bell, Ruthin, and John Quinn’s Tipperary Sunset are among the notables. In the Queen’s Vase, O’Brien is represented by Wordsworth (Ryan Moore), Kyprios (Seamie Heffernan), and Wayne Lordon as Arturo Toscanini. Dancing King (

) is a five-time winner for Mark Johnston, while stablemate Golden Flame has also won his last two. Charlie Appleby’s Kemari and John and Thady Gosden’s Stowell are two lightly-raced types who appear capable of more.

Haqeeqy looks to build on his Gosdens’ Lincoln victory in the Royal Hunt Cup, where Bell Rock is the top weight. Brunch, Maydanny, Grove Ferry, and Saturday’s Sandown winner Trais Flours are among the runners.

