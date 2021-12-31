Bowl Games on New Year’s Day 2022: Times, Channels, and How to Watch College Football Matchups

The bowl schedule for the years 2021-2022 peaks on New Year’s Day, following the College Football Playoff games. Five games have been planned between some of the best teams in the country, many of which were national title contenders for much of the season.

Penn State takes on No. 21 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl, which kicks off at 12:00 EST on ESPN2. After losing five of their last seven games, the Nittany Lions are no longer ranked. The Razorbacks have only lost one in their last five games, to No. 1 Alabama.

The Fiesta Bowl, perhaps the biggest game on New Year’s Day, kicks off at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN. Against No. 9 Oklahoma State, No. 5 Notre Dame is a slight favorite. The Cowboys and Fighting Irish have a combined record of 22-3. The teams were the first two teams outside of the CFP field to compete in conference championship weekend.

After serving as the team’s defensive coordinator during the regular season, Marcus Freeman takes over as head coach for Notre Dame. In the Big 12 Championship Game, Oklahoma State came up just short of scoring the game-winning touchdown.

At 1 p.m. EST, No. 15 Iowa and No. 22 Kentucky will play. On ABC, they’ll compete in the Citrus Bowl. The Hawkeyes were defeated in the Big Ten Championship Game by No. 2 Michigan. Kentucky has won three games in a row by a total of 77 points.

On ESPN at 5 p.m. EST, No. 11 Utah takes on No. 6 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. In the Pac-12 Championship Game, the Utes defeated No. 14 Oregon 38-10 to earn this matchup. C.J. Stroud, a Heisman Trophy nominee, has 38 touchdowns for Ohio State and has an 182.2 passer efficiency rating, which tops all Power Five quarterbacks. Ohio State’s offense is ranked first in the country.

The Sugar Bowl, featuring No. 7 Baylor and No. 8 Ole Miss, airs at 8:45 p.m. EST on ESPN on New Year’s Day. The Big 12 was won by Baylor. In their last eight games, both teams have won seven times.

With WatchESPN and the ESPN app, you can watch every New Year’s Day game live.