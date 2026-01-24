Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Key Details, Kick-Off, Team News, and Predictions

Liverpool aim to bounce back in the Premier League as they travel to Bournemouth on Saturday, January 25, 2026. The match, set for a 5:30pm GMT kick-off at the Vitality Stadium, presents an opportunity for the Reds to regain their momentum after an unconvincing start to 2026.

Despite a difficult league run, with no victories in their last four matches, Liverpool will be buoyed by their 3-0 victory over Marseille in the Champions League earlier this week. Manager Arne Slot will look to build on this confidence, although the team faces mounting challenges. A key absentee is Ibrahima Konate, who remains unavailable following the death of his father. However, Mohamed Salah is expected to make his first Premier League start in two months.

Injury Woes for Both Sides

Slot’s side faces multiple injury concerns, particularly in defense and midfield. Federico Chiesa is a fitness doubt after missing the midweek European fixture, while Alexander Isak continues his lengthy recovery from a broken leg. In addition, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are both expected to miss the remainder of the season due to knee injuries. Liverpool’s injury list may affect their depth, but they will look to Salah’s return and other key players for the much-needed boost.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are in an equally challenging situation. The Cherries have only managed one win in their last three months across all competitions. The team has suffered multiple injuries to key players, including Marcus Tavernier, who recently picked up a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw against Brighton. Justin Kluivert, Ben Gannon-Doak, and Tyler Adams are also sidelined, while striker Enes Unal will miss out until February with a groin problem. David Brooks remains a doubt after twisting his ankle.

New signing Alex Toth, who joined from Ferencvaros, could feature for Bournemouth, possibly making his debut in this high-stakes encounter.

Looking Ahead

With both teams struggling to find form, the game promises to be a hard-fought affair, though it may lack the fireworks of their previous encounters. The first meeting of the season saw Liverpool come from behind to secure a 4-2 victory, despite a brace from Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo. The Cherries have only won twice in their history against the Merseyside club, while Liverpool holds an impressive 19 wins over their counterparts.

With both teams under pressure to perform, the fixture could turn out to be a closely contested draw, with 1-1 predicted as a likely result. For the Reds, this presents a crucial opportunity to secure three points and keep pace with the Premier League’s top contenders.

Bournemouth to win: 29/10

Liverpool to win: 17/20

Draw: 29/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).