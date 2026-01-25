Bournemouth vs Liverpool: How to Watch Premier League Action Live

Liverpool will aim to strengthen their hold on a top-four spot as they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this evening in a crucial Premier League clash. With just six points separating Liverpool in fourth place and 12th-placed Brighton, Jurgen Klopp’s side is looking to extend their unbeaten streak to 14 matches.

The Reds have been in strong form since their 4-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League back in November, though their unbeaten run has included several draws against teams like Sunderland, Leeds, and Burnley. Their most recent outing saw a dominant 3-0 victory over Marseille, which gave them a boost heading into this fixture.

Where to Watch

For UK viewers, Sky Sports will provide live coverage of the match starting at 5pm GMT, with kick-off scheduled for 5.30pm. The game will be broadcast on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action.

Bournemouth enters the match on a difficult run of form, with just one win in their last 14 matches across all competitions. The Cherries have struggled against Liverpool, winning only once since December 2016. They will be hoping for an upset as they seek to reverse their fortunes and improve their position in the table.

For those looking for further updates on the game, Standard Sport will provide live text coverage of all the matchday events.