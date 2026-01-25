Bournemouth Stuns Liverpool with Late Winner in 3-2 Thriller

Amine Adli’s dramatic last-minute goal handed Bournemouth a thrilling 3-2 victory over Liverpool, as the Reds’ title defense suffered yet another setback at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The late winner came deep into injury time, ensuring that Liverpool’s hopes of a comeback were dashed, leaving them struggling to stay within reach of the Premier League’s top positions.

Van Dijk and Szoboszlai’s Efforts Not Enough

Despite a valiant effort from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai, who had both scored to cancel out Bournemouth’s earlier goals, it was Adli who stole the headlines. His goal in the fifth minute of added time followed a long throw from James Hill, which caused confusion in Liverpool’s defense, allowing the Cherries’ winger to scramble the ball home. The dramatic finish came after a hard-fought contest in treacherous, rain-soaked conditions.

At the start, Liverpool had hoped for a strong performance, having come off a 3-0 Champions League victory over Marseille midweek. However, Bournemouth took control early on, with Evanilson opening the scoring in the 27th minute after exploiting a mistake by Van Dijk. Liverpool was then dealt a double blow when Joe Gomez limped off following a collision with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, with Wataru Endo replacing him.

Bournemouth capitalized on the brief numerical advantage in the 33rd minute, as Alex Jimenez doubled their lead with a precise finish past Alisson after a slick pass from James Hill.

Liverpool finally began to respond just before halftime. Van Dijk reduced the deficit in the final minute of the first half, converting a Szoboszlai corner with a deft header.

The second half saw Liverpool dominate possession, but their attacking play remained sluggish. With Andy Robertson replacing Milos Kerkez for Bournemouth, the Reds pushed forward but were unable to break down the hosts’ defense, with Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz both squandering opportunities.

As the game neared its conclusion, Liverpool found their equalizer in the 80th minute. After Rio Ngumoha was fouled just outside the box, Szoboszlai curled a free-kick into the bottom corner, leveling the score. The Reds then had a chance to go ahead when Ryan Christie squandered a chance for Bournemouth, but Petrovic produced a brilliant save to deny Wirtz in the dying moments.

However, it was Bournemouth who had the final say when Adli struck the decisive blow, capping off a chaotic and enthralling match. The win lifts Bournemouth to 13th place, now 10 points clear of the relegation zone, while Liverpool remains fourth, but their position is under threat with Manchester United and Chelsea set to play on Sunday.