Bournemouth Stuns Liverpool with Last-Minute Winner in Thrilling 3-2 Victory

In a dramatic encounter at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth claimed a 3-2 victory over Liverpool, thanks to a 95th-minute goal from Amine Adli. The Reds had hoped to complete a league double over Andoni Iraola’s side, but a late twist saw them fall to defeat in the dying seconds.

The match began with Liverpool dominating possession but failing to make an impact in front of goal. Despite their early superiority, the Reds struggled to create clear chances, allowing Bournemouth to strike first. A stunning through-ball from Marcos Senesi sliced open the Liverpool defence, setting up Alex Scott to square the ball for Evanilson, who opened the scoring. The hosts doubled their lead shortly after, with a similar move leading to Alex Jimenez scoring from close range, assisted by James Hill.

Late Drama and a Stunner from Szoboszlai

Liverpool responded just before halftime, with Virgil van Dijk heading home a corner to reduce the deficit. The second half saw the visitors dominate possession, but they were unable to break down a resolute Bournemouth defence and goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic. However, Dominik Szoboszlai fired in a free-kick with just over ten minutes remaining to level the score at 2-2.

Despite their best efforts to grab a winner, Liverpool found themselves undone in the final moments. Hill’s long throw into the box caused chaos among the Reds’ defenders, and Adli pounced, poking home the decisive goal in what turned out to be the final kick of the match.

As the game neared its conclusion, Liverpool pushed for a late winner, but Bournemouth remained resolute, packing their defence with every man behind the ball. A booking for Ryan Gravenberch after he booted a stray ball away in frustration summed up Liverpool’s emotions as they slumped to a bitter loss.

With this win, Bournemouth snatched all three points and added another thrilling chapter to their season, leaving Liverpool to reflect on a missed opportunity to climb further up the Premier League table.