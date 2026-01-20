Bournemouth Secures Alex Toth in £10.4 Million Transfer from Ferencvaros

Bournemouth has strengthened its midfield options with the signing of Hungarian international Alex Toth, who joins the club in a £10.4 million deal from Ferencvaros, the reigning champions of Hungary. The 20-year-old arrives at a pivotal moment for the Cherries, who have been plagued by injuries to key players. Toth’s arrival is expected to provide vital depth as the club aims to climb away from the Premier League relegation zone.

The transfer, which was finalized on January 20, 2026, also includes a potential £2.6 million in add-ons and a 10% sell-on clause to Ferencvaros. Bournemouth’s aggressive pursuit of the player saw them fend off competition from top European clubs, including Lazio, Benfica, and Galatasaray, who all had their sights on the promising midfielder. Reports suggest that Bournemouth’s higher offer ultimately convinced Ferencvaros to sell their young star, whose value is set to increase in the years to come.

Vital Signing Amid Injury Crisis

The Cherries have been grappling with a series of injuries, with players like Tyler Adams, David Brooks, and Justin Kluivert all sidelined. This has put extra pressure on manager Andoni Iraola, who has already made moves to bolster his squad with additions like Fraser Forster and Ade Solanke. However, the acquisition of Toth is seen as a crucial reinforcement in the club’s fight to secure Premier League survival, as the midfielder brings both versatility and European experience to the team.

Toth, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Bournemouth, is the second Hungarian international to join the club, following in the footsteps of Milos Kerkez. The versatile midfielder is capable of playing a variety of roles—whether as a box-to-box player, holding midfielder, or even as an advanced playmaker. His experience in both domestic and European competitions will be invaluable to Bournemouth as they navigate the remainder of the season.

Having made 25 appearances for Ferencvaros this season, Toth has demonstrated his ability to impact games, contributing two goals and five assists. His European pedigree is particularly noteworthy, with 11 appearances in UEFA competitions, including Champions League qualifiers, where he scored once and assisted twice. Toth’s performance in the Europa League also saw him add another assist, showcasing his potential on the continental stage.

In addition to his club achievements, Toth has become a regular fixture in Hungary’s national team, earning nine caps and starting five of Hungary’s World Cup qualifiers. Hungarian football expert Bence Bocsak highlights Toth’s growing importance to the national side, noting his versatility across multiple midfield roles. “He’s played as a deep-lying creator and as a more advanced number 10 for both Ferencvaros and Hungary,” Bocsak said. “His work ethic and maturity have earned him respect, even if he didn’t have the instant star quality that some of his peers did.”

Speaking on his move to England, Toth expressed his excitement, saying, “It feels amazing to be a part of this club and I am excited to achieve good things. When I knew AFC Bournemouth were first interested in me, I was excited and happy because this is a good club in the Premier League, the best league in the world and the strongest league.”

With Toth now in the fold, Bournemouth fans will be watching closely to see how quickly the young Hungarian adapts to the physicality and speed of English football. His addition is expected to provide the club with tactical flexibility, as Iraola can now utilize Toth to plug gaps in the midfield or deploy him in various attacking roles when other players return from injury.

As the Cherries face a crucial run of fixtures, beginning with their home match against Liverpool, Toth’s signing signals Bournemouth’s ambition to build for the future while addressing their current needs. Fans will hope that his experience and skill will help them navigate the challenges ahead and secure their Premier League status for next season.