Bournemouth Edge Liverpool With Last-Minute Goal in Stunning 3-2 Victory

In a dramatic turn of events on January 24, 2026, Liverpool’s 13-match unbeaten run was brought to a crushing halt by Bournemouth, who clinched a 3-2 victory deep into stoppage time at the Vitality Stadium. The defeat, punctuated by defensive errors and a late winner from Amine Adli, has raised fresh concerns over Liverpool’s squad depth and fatigue, leaving their top-four aspirations in peril.

Late Drama Sees Liverpool’s Streak End

The match, played under challenging winter conditions, began with Liverpool in high spirits, having secured a midweek win in Europe and welcomed back key players Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo. However, the torrential rain and blustery winds made it difficult for both sides to find their rhythm, with Salah’s early attempt narrowly missing the target and Dominik Szoboszlai’s effort going just wide.

Bournemouth capitalized on Liverpool’s defensive vulnerabilities, taking the lead in the 25th minute after Virgil van Dijk misjudged a clearance in the wind, allowing Evanilson to score. Just eight minutes later, Bournemouth doubled their advantage when Alex Jimenez slotted past Alisson following a precise pass from James Hill. To make matters worse for the Reds, Joe Gomez picked up an injury, forcing Liverpool to play with ten men until Wataru Endo could be introduced. Van Dijk reflected on the setback: “The first goal was difficult to judge in those conditions, but conceding two goals in such a short period is not good.”

Despite the early setbacks, Liverpool fought back towards the end of the first half. With nearly 60% possession, they got one back in stoppage time when Van Dijk powered a header past Petrovic from a Szoboszlai corner. The goal injected a new sense of belief into the visitors as they headed into the break trailing 2-1.

Second-Half Push Falls Short as Bournemouth Hold On

Manager Arne Slot made a tactical change at halftime, bringing on Andy Robertson for Milos Kerkez in a bid to strengthen Liverpool’s left flank. The Reds came out in the second half with more purpose, dominating possession and creating multiple chances. Slot observed, “We were in promising positions a lot of times, and it felt like if we could get it to 2-2, we would come back.” Liverpool continued to press, and in the 79th minute, they leveled the score from a well-executed free-kick. Salah’s deft touch allowed Szoboszlai to find the far corner with a low shot, sending the away fans into raptures.

However, the match remained tense, with both sides showing signs of fatigue as the game entered its final stages. Slot admitted that the relentless schedule was taking its toll on key players: “It’s the same guys playing a lot, and they were very tired. We have to manage it, especially against a Bournemouth team that’s very intense.” With Liverpool pressing for a winner, disaster struck in the dying seconds.

A long throw-in from Bournemouth created chaos in Liverpool’s penalty area, and despite Van Dijk’s attempt to clear, the ball fell to Adli, who bundled it over the line to seal a dramatic victory for the Cherries. Van Dijk was visibly frustrated after the final whistle, not only with the defensive lapse but also with the officiating: “I felt I was clearly blocked, but the refs and VAR didn’t give it. It is what it is.”

The defeat was compounded by the absence of Ibrahima Konate, who was missing due to a family tragedy, further exposing Liverpool’s lack of depth at the back. With players like Curtis Jones and Hugo Ekitike being called upon, the Reds’ bench looked stretched, and the fatigue of playing multiple high-pressure matches was evident.

For Bournemouth, who were missing several key attackers, including David Brooks and Tyler Adams, the win marked an impressive turnaround after an 11-match winless streak. Manager Andoni Iraola’s side showed resilience and opportunism, taking advantage of Liverpool’s defensive mistakes and holding on for a famous victory.

The repercussions of this defeat could be significant for Liverpool. With a tough fixture schedule ahead, including a Champions League clash with Qarabag and a Premier League encounter with Newcastle United, the pressure is mounting on Arne Slot to address the team’s weaknesses. As he summed up, “Losing never feels good, but we have to focus on the next game and move forward.”