Bournemouth are hoping to employ Scott Parker as he prepares to leave Fulham.

If Scott Parker leaves Fulham, Bournemouth expect to employ him as their new manager, according to the PA news agency.

Following Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League, the 40-year-old is said to be close to quitting Craven Cottage.

If that happens, Bournemouth are expected to appoint Parker as their new manager soon after.

The Cherries fired Jason Tindall in February and replaced him with Jonathan Woodgate for the balance of their Championship season, which finished in a play-off semi-final defeat to eventual champions Brentford.

After Claudio Ranieri was fired, ex-Fulham captain Parker was named as the Cottagers’ caretaker manager in February 2019, however he was unable to prevent them from being relegated to the Championship.

He then took up the position on a permanent basis, guiding the team to promotion via the play-offs in 2019-20 before overseeing the club’s 18th-place result the previous season. Fulham finished the season 11 points behind of safety, winning only five and losing 20 of their 38 games.

Parker has a deal that runs until the summer of 2023, which he signed in September.