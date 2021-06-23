Bournemouth appear to be interested in Scott Parker’s future at Fulham.

Bournemouth are interested in speaking with Scott Parker about the manager’s role, but will only approach him if he leaves current club Fulham, according to the PA news agency.

Parker is said to be on his way out of Craven Cottage following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Bournemouth have long admired the former England midfielder, who still has two years left on his Fulham deal, which he signed last September.

The Cherries have been monitoring the 40-year-old since he was the boss of Tottenham’s Under-18 team.

He is widely regarded as the club’s preferred long-term replacement for Jason Tindall, who was fired in early February and replaced on a temporary basis by Jonathan Woodgate.

Bournemouth’s interest, though, is only expected to be formalised if Parker leaves his current post in west London, a situation that could materialise due to alleged differences of opinion with Fulham’s board over future plans.

The Cherries, who were demoted from the Premier League in 2020, are gearing up for a second season in the Sky Bet Championship, where the Cottagers will join them.

Last season, interim manager Woodgate led the Dorset side to the play-offs, but they were defeated in the semi-finals by promoted Brentford.

After his contract expires on June 30, former England and Real Madrid defender Woodgate is expected to leave the Vitality Stadium.

Following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri, Parker was first named as a caretaker manager by Fulham in February 2019.

He was unable to keep the west London side in the Premier League that season, but he did lead them back up through the play-offs at the first time of asking during his first full season in charge.

Despite several promising performances and a win over reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield last season, Bournemouth were relegated for the second time in three years last month, yet the setback does not appear to have changed Bournemouth’s mind about their main aim.

Parker was rumored to be interested in joining the Cherries. (This is a brief piece.)