Boston signs Josh Richardson with the intention of trading him down the road, according to NBA rumors.

The NBA’s free agency and trade frenzy has slowed to a halt as free agents settle into their new teams, but the Boston Celtics aren’t done yet.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, newly acquired forward Josh Richardson has agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal extension with the organization.

The Celtics acquired Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month, using the roughly $11 million trade exception they created last offseason owing to the Gordon Hayward-to-Charlotte Hornets trade and big man Moses Brown.

“I believe Josh brings a lot of grit and edge,” said Brad Stevens, the team’s new president of basketball operations. “He is capable of defending a variety of positions. Last year was a bit of an outlier in terms of how he shot the ball. He’s always been a strong shooter, and our data show that when he gets open looks, he’s clearly better than he was last year.”

“However, he wants to win. He acts as if winning is extremely important to him. I believe that he distinguished himself when he entered the league as a mid-second-round choice by displaying his competitive nature right away. I believe that is something that we are excited to have on our team.”

However, by extending Richardson’s contract for another year, the Celtics may be able to turn him into a desirable trade commodity in the future.

According to reports around the league, Richardson will be used as a salary-matching trade piece for the Celtics in order to acquire Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards if he becomes available.

This summer, the Celtics also signed Marcus Smart to a contract extension, and he will almost certainly be the focal point of any prospective Beal trade.

If things go well for Richardson in Boston, the Celtics have added a capable 3-and-D winger to fill the void left by Evan Fournier’s decision to join the New York Knicks.

The extension of Richardson is a win-win situation for Boston fans, and it might also benefit the Celtics in the long run.