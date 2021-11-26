Boston Red Sox Rumors: Veteran Pitcher Could Be Recalled For Third Stint In 2022.

The Boston Red Sox are attempting to acquire the best pitchers available in free agency.

A small number of gamers have already signed up. However, there are certain proven talents worth considering, such as Rich Hill.

The 41-year-old has shown that he is still capable, and he looks to have no plans to retire anytime soon.

The Red Sox are one team that Hill appears to be interested in joining. According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, the degree of talks between the two parties has been more social than business.

“There is, without a doubt, interest,” Hill told Speier in an interview. “On the other hand, there is a requirement. (However, the need for starting pitching is felt across the league, not just in Boston.) Many other clubs are in need of it as well.” Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck, and Connor Seabold are among the Red Sox’s pitchers heading into spring training.

Hill, one of the oldest current players who continues to demonstrate he is still trustworthy, could be added to that rotation, providing Boston with a seasoned starter on the back end.

In 158 2/3 innings with the New York Mets last season, the multiple Pitcher of the Month winner had a 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 8.5 strikeouts per nine.

Yardbarker noted that these were the second-highest totals in his career for the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Mets.

Another factor in Hill’s favor is that he is no stranger to Boston. He played for the Red Sox for four of his 17 seasons, the first from 2010 to 2012 and the second in 2015.

Hill is a free agent and one of only 12 pitchers in MLB history to make 30 starts at the age of 41 or older.

Randy Johnson, Greg Maddux, and Roger Clemens are among the legends he joins.

Hill is positive that he will pitch in 2022, regardless of whether he reaches an agreement with the Red Sox or not.

“You continue to fall in love with the game more and more,” Hill said. “I consider myself exceedingly fortunate to still be able to put on a uniform.”