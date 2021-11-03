Borussia Dortmund is reportedly interested in Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

Marco Asensio is rumored to be on his way out of Real Madrid.

However, according to El Nacional, Arsenal and Liverpool are considered to be leading the race to sign the 25-year-old winger thus early.

With AC Milan and Juventus circling the aforementioned clubs, Borussia Dortmund may be able to leapfrog them in the race for the Spanish midfielder’s contract.

There is a growing idea that Asensio will be sold by Los Blancos due to his inability to fit into Carlo Ancelotti’s system.

Asensio has started three of the team’s nine league games this season. A hat-trick against Mallorca, the team he last played against before signing a £3.9 million ($5.3 million) deal in 2014, was the highlight of that run.

Despite the ups and downs, Asensio is a UEFA Champions League winner who also scored for Los Blancos against Liverpool in the quarterfinals last season.

However, Asensio, like many other players, has had to contend with ailments that have impeded his progress.

Despite reports that Borussia Dortmund is the frontrunner to sign him, Arsenal and Liverpool may step up their pursuit.

The Gunners are seeking for additional games to perfect their midfield, while the Reds are most likely filling in the gaps left by Naby Keita’s injury.

Gini Wijnaldum, meanwhile, is on his way out and is poised to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Apart from that, With Mo Salah and Sadio Mane certain to go by the winter, Asensio may provide insurance from out wide.

Liverpool is also in the Champions League, which might improve the Reds’ chances of acquiring him for £34 million ($46 million), according to El Nacional.